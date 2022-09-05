ZEP extension a mockery of SA’s constitutional democracy – Mashaba

Faizel Patel

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the extension of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) for a further six months is a mockery of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

Mashaba’s comments come after home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi extended the ZEP’s to June 2023– giving a reprieve to millions of Zimbabweans living and working in SA.

Mashaba said the extension indicates that illegal immigration is not a priority for Home Affairs and poses a risk of a continued squeeze on the country’s healthcare and social services.

He said the extension also further chips away at the autonomy of the state and its function, especially on managing the country’s borders.

“South Africa has been under the grip of crime, economic squeeze, and a seemingly unending plethora of social ills allegedly due to the influx of migrants, and mostly by undocumented and illegal immigrants.”

“Our Immigration Act is very clear on how to deal with this type of influx of immigration and especially on illegal immigration. We are of the view that no political will exists to deal decisively with this endemic problem to South Africa,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba added that According to Home Affairs, approximately 178 000 Zimbabweans were due to be deported by December 2022, owing to expired permits or those who had not applied for renewal.

“These are the ones who are known and can be accounted for by the state.”

Mashaba said ActionSA will continue to monitor the extent of this extension and its long-lasting negative effects on society.

Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation, which has been against government’s plan to end the SA stay of the ZEP-holders, has argued in courts that the permit regime “created a legitimate expectation” among Zimbabweans.

Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi, a policy expert, and Sandile Swana, independent political analyst, said Motsoaledi’s latest move could leave Operation Dudula with little excuses to unleash any further effective anti-foreign national campaign.

Additional reporting by Brian Sokutu

