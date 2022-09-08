Rogue mayor Alpheus Thulare finally resigns

Alex Japho Matlala

The mayor of the Lephalale local municipality in Limpopo has finally resigned, following two weeks of failing to follow the orders of the Limpopo ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) to do so.

The ANC in the Waterberg region confirmed that the mayor, Alpheus Thulare, had handed in his resignation letter yesterday.

The Limpopo PEC took a decision to redeploy Thulare during an ordinary visual meeting on Monday.

The party had ordered the Lephalale municipal council to elect another ANC bigwig, Aaron Mokgehle, as new mayor.

“The ANC Limpopo’s PEC has decided that the current mayor of Lephalale, comrade Alpheus Thulare, should be redeployed and replaced by comrade Aaron Mokgehle. The caucus of the ANC in Lephalale is further directed to implement the decision with immediate effect,” reads the PEC statement in part.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Waterberg ANC regional spokesperson Matseka Seraka said Thulare’s resignation comes after he had failed to do since it was expected of him weeks ago.

“The Limpopo ANC’s provincial executive committee had directed him to resign two weeks ago. “But he had since failed to do so,” said Seraka.

Seraka said Thulare’s conduct was “un-ANC” and policies were in place to guide the party when a member misbehaves”

