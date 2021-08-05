Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigns

Siyanda Ndlovu

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has tendered his resignation.

This was according to reports by the Mail and Guardian on Thursday, which were subsequently confirmed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called a meeting with the African National Congress’ top brass to discuss this and other matters, including his upcoming Cabinet reshuffle announcement.

On Thursday, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa should make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 8.30pm on Thursday.