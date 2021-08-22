Daily news update: Another Fort Hare uni student dies, anti-vaxxers protest, ‘cat killer’ arrested

Nica Richards

University of Fort Hare’s East London campus. Photo: University of Fort Hare website

The death of yet another final year law student from the University of Fort Hare occurred on Saturday.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement the incident occurred in the student residency at the East London campus.

He said the 24-year-old was last seen standing on the 12th floor of the building. Later on, he was found dead on the fifth floor.

Picture: Video screenshot

CCTV footage of a failed hijacking of a Land Rover outside a complex in Lonehill, Johannesburg, was shared on Saturday morning by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

An anti-vaccination protest is currently taking place outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town – despite authorities reiterating that taking the Covid-19 jab remains voluntary.

A group of protesters gathered outside the hospital in support of, among other issues, heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo, whose anti-vaccination message was last week rejected by healthcare professionals and the Netcare healthcare group.

Although some weakening is expected prior to landfall on Sunday, Henri is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coasts of Long Island and southern New England. Photo for illustration only: iStock

A swath of the US East Coast was under alert Saturday, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.

Picture: iStock

The SA Police Service has confirmed that a suspect in the killing of more than 40 cats in Manenberg, Cape Town, has been taken into custody after being identified through CCTV footage.

He is 40 years old and is yet to be charged by police after being arrested yesterday, according to the Animal Welfare Society.

The area was plagued for weeks by the grisly discoveries of slaughtered, disembowelled cats thrown into their yards.

Try time for Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi against Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Argentina bore the brunt of the Springbok game-plan at close to its clinical best at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, as South Africa comfortably dispatched them 29-10 in their second Rugby Championship Test.

The Springboks led 15-3 at halftime thanks to flyhalf Handre Pollard’s faultless goalkicking that saw him convert five penalties. With Argentina softened up for the kill in the second half, South Africa duly hammered home their advantage with two tries.