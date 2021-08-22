Breaking News
Breaking News
Nica Richards
Deputy online news editor
2 minute read
22 Aug 2021
4:09 am

Daily news update: Another Fort Hare uni student dies, anti-vaxxers protest, ‘cat killer’ arrested

Nica Richards

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Private doctors wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Groote Schuur Hospital on February 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the first vaccinations are being given to health workers as part of the national vaccination programme. (Photo for illustration by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Tragedy strikes Fort Hare uni again after student falls to his death

Tragedy strikes Fort Hare uni again after student falls to his death
University of Fort Hare’s East London campus. Photo: University of Fort Hare website

The death of yet another final year law student from the University of Fort Hare occurred on Saturday. 

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement the incident occurred in the student residency at the East London campus

He said the 24-year-old was last seen standing on the 12th floor of the building. Later on, he was found dead on the fifth floor. 

WATCH: Land Rover driver escapes hijacking in Lonehill

range rover hijacking attempt lonehill
Picture: Video screenshot

CCTV footage of a failed hijacking of a Land Rover outside a complex in Lonehill, Johannesburg, was shared on Saturday morning by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Anti-vaxxers target Groote Schuur hospital in protest

An anti-vaccination protest is currently taking place outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town – despite authorities reiterating that taking the Covid-19 jab remains voluntary. 

A group of protesters gathered outside the hospital in support of, among other issues, heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo, whose anti-vaccination message was last week rejected by healthcare professionals and the Netcare healthcare group. 

Hurricane fast approaching US East Coast, meteorologists warn

Hurricane fast approaching US East Coast, meteorologists warn
Although some weakening is expected prior to landfall on Sunday, Henri is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coasts of Long Island and southern New England. Photo for illustration only: iStock

A swath of the US East Coast was under alert Saturday, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.

Manenberg’s alleged serial cat killer arrested

cat killer arrested
Picture: iStock

The SA Police Service has confirmed that a suspect in the killing of more than 40 cats in Manenberg, Cape Town, has been taken into custody after being identified through CCTV footage.

He is 40 years old and is yet to be charged by police after being arrested yesterday, according to the Animal Welfare Society.

The area was plagued for weeks by the grisly discoveries of slaughtered, disembowelled cats thrown into their yards.

Boks down Pumas to go top of Rugby Championship table

Boks Argentina Mapimpi
Try time for Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi against Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Argentina bore the brunt of the Springbok game-plan at close to its clinical best at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, as South Africa comfortably dispatched them 29-10 in their second Rugby Championship Test.

The Springboks led 15-3 at halftime thanks to flyhalf Handre Pollard’s faultless goalkicking that saw him convert five penalties. With Argentina softened up for the kill in the second half, South Africa duly hammered home their advantage with two tries.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

RUGBY

Bok scrumhalf crisis elevated by Hendrikse injury
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

RUGBY

Nienaber lauds Boks for shaking off uncertainty to beat Pumas
1 day ago
1 day ago

RUGBY

Nienaber says South Africa ready to host Covid-hit Championship
2 days ago
2 days ago

RUGBY

Boks down Pumas to go top of Rugby Championship table
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

RUGBY

Bok scrumhalf crisis elevated by Hendrikse injury
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

RUGBY

Nienaber lauds Boks for shaking off uncertainty to beat Pumas
1 day ago
1 day ago

RUGBY

Nienaber says South Africa ready to host Covid-hit Championship
2 days ago
2 days ago

RUGBY

Boks down Pumas to go top of Rugby Championship table
2 days ago
2 days ago