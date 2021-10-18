Breaking News

18 Oct 2021
9:52 am

JUST IN: EFF councillor candidate shot and killed in PMB

Thulani Shangase was reportedly gunned down on Sunday afternoon in the Herwood area in Caluza.

Picture: iStock

An EFF councillor candidate for this year’s local government elections has been shot and killed in Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

Thulani Shangase was reportedly gunned down on Sunday afternoon in the Herwood area, in Caluza.

EFF Umgungundlovu region chairperson Mzwakhe Mpuloto told The Witness Shangase was the party’s candidate for ward 20 in the Msunduzi Municipality.

He was apparently shot as he was about to leave a meeting with party agents.

Mpuloto could not confirm whether the shooting was politically motivated, but said police were investigating a case of murder.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

