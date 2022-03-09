Breaking News

News / South Africa / Breaking News

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
9 Mar 2022
11:03 am

Another win for Ramaphosa as court dismisses Mkhwebane’s CR17 rescission application

Citizen Reporter

The public protector's application was dismissed with costs.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the press conference at her offices in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered another defeat in court after her rescission application was dismissed relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign of 2017.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered its judgment on Wednesday, dismissing Mkhwebane’s application with costs.

“The Constitutional Court has considered this application for rescission. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission,” the judgment reads.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics