Another win for Ramaphosa as court dismisses Mkhwebane’s CR17 rescission application

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered another defeat in court after her rescission application was dismissed relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign of 2017.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered its judgment on Wednesday, dismissing Mkhwebane’s application with costs.

“The Constitutional Court has considered this application for rescission. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission,” the judgment reads.

Just in: the Constitutional Court has dismissed the public protector’s application to rescind its judgment on her CR17 report, saying “no case has been made out for rescission”. pic.twitter.com/efx6tBGGMi — Franny Rabkin (@franstaar) March 9, 2022

