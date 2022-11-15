Breaking News

Eskom gets a new acting head of generation

Eskom on Tuesday appointed Thomas Conradie as the power utility's new acting head of generation.

An Eskom sign at the entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, 25 August 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Eskom’s interim group executive for generation, Rhulani Mathebula, is reportedly abandoning his post with immediate affect.

Mathebula was appointed in May and began duties in June after Phillip Dukashe resigned on 31 May.

News24 revealed that Eskom on Tuesday appointed Thomas Conradie as the power utility’s new acting generation group executive.

At the time of Mathebula’s appointment, he was described by the power utility as a “seasoned pwoer station general manager”, who had acted as group executive for generation before Dukashe’s appointment.

Conradie was previously a power station manager at Kriel and Lethabo power stations, and has been with Eskom for close to 24 years.

He holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stellenbosch University, and an MBA from Unisa graduate school of business leadership.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

