Cape Town residents in these areas to be without electricity [MAP]

Scheduled power interruptions will hit Bonteheuwel later this month. Here are the affected areas.

The City of Cape Town advises its residents in Bonteheuwel of electricity supply interruptions during essential infrastructure maintenance set for later this month.

According to the City, the work will be carried out over three days on 21, 26 and 28 November 2024 from 08.30am to 4pm, if all goes to plan.

“It is important to note that the supply interruptions will only impact the highlighted areas on the maps and only on the relevant dates,” it said.

MAP: Areas affected

The following areas will be affected on the dates provided.

The Moravian Church substation will be without electricity on 21 November.

Moravian Church Substation by oratile on Scribd

Furthermore, on 26 November both Candlewood and Citrus and Bluegum will experience outages.

Candle Wood and Citrus Street by oratile on Scribd

Blue Gum by oratile on Scribd

Lastly, on the final day, 28 November, Cassia, Canal and ALS will be without electricity.

Canal by oratile on Scribd

Cassia by oratile on Scribd

Als by oratile on Scribd

Precautions

The city urges those affected to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption, as the electricity supply may be restored at any time.

Furthermore, it encourages residents to switch off appliances as a precaution to avoid damage caused by power surges when the power comes back on.

“The City apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their cooperation and understanding,” it concluded.

Eskom prepaid system back online after outage

In a separate incident, after weeks of interruptions that prevented South Africans from purchasing energy, Eskom declared on Wednesday that its vending system has been fully restored and that electricity transactions are now possible online.

“Should a customer continue to experience challenges with buying electricity, please update your details via Alfred,” the utility said on social media.

Despite Eskom’s declaration of restored services, many consumers continue to have issues with energy purchases.

“It’s my fourth day without power, I reported [the issue] on Sunday. I went to your offices on Monday, yesterday and even today,” tweeted customer Helper Chauke following Eskom’s update.

However, on 19 October the utility recognised that there were technical problems with its system and advised users to utilise other ways to make purchases.

“We are aware of the technical issues preventing some customers from loading credit tokens purchased online. If you encounter this issue, please buy from any nearby authorised vendor or retailer,” Eskom stated then.

