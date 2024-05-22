Mandisa Maya says Chief Justice position comes with ‘enormous responsibility’

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya faces pivotal appointment, pledging to uphold judiciary's integrity amid challenges.

Mandisa Maya is set to be appointed the new chief justice. She will serve in this position until 20 March, 2034, just five months shy of the full term of 12 years. Picture: Gallo Images

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya will face a mammoth task in her pending appointment as chief justice, because her leadership is seen as pivotal in navigating the judiciary through its current challenges.

Maya outlined her vision before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday, while acknowledging the significant duties that came with the role of the chief justice and leading the judiciary.

She assured the panel that she understood the position comes with “enormous responsibility” and acknowledged the challenges that face the judicial system. She said she would maintain the judiciary’s independence and accountability.

Showing integrity and protecting the vulnerable

“If I’m appointed to this position, I know that I will bear the enormous responsibility of ensuring that the institution remains strong, retains its integrity and firmly executes its role of protecting and promoting the role of the constitution and the law so that our country, especially the poor and most vulnerable members of our society, are guaranteed access to justice.”

During her interview, she highlighted the hurdles faced by judges, mentioning inadequate safety measures in courts and substandard employment conditions as pressing issues requiring attention.

Judiciary watchdog Judges Matter said Maya’s term as chief justice would come at a time when the judiciary was facing serious challenges and rapid changes.

According to the organisation, it had expectations of her plans and cited her vision as crucial to leading the judiciary into the future.

The organisation emphasised a need for her to prioritise areas that have caused growing concern in recent years. Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer for the organisation, said: “The judiciary is facing increased workloads in the context of dwindling resources.

“The population has grown, complex and violent crime has gone up and many more cases are going to court than at any other point in history, but the number of judges has been the same over the past decade.

“Meanwhile, there have been serious budget cuts to the judiciary. The chief justice will need to work with the government to resolve this challenge.”

Maya is the sole candidate for the chief justice position, ahead of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s retirement in August.

The JSC has previously interviewed her and found Maya suitable to be appointed as chief justice. Maya will serve as chief justice until 20 March, 2034, just five months shy of the full term of 12 years.

Raymond Zondo’s legacy

“Zondo’s greatest legacy has been how he has repositioned the Judicial Service Commission to be better focused on getting the best people to be judges,” said Benjamin.

“He wasn’t able to implement the independent administration of the judiciary, which is a complex task and would have needed a longer tenure than the two years he had available.

“This is a legacy issue she would need to take up. Overall, the judiciary remains strong, despite its challenges.”

Maya was the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal before her appointment as deputy chief justice. She told the JSC panel she had grown into her role and gained valuable experience.

“The candidate that you are interviewing today is very different from the one that you interviewed in 2022,” Maya said.

“Then I was buoyed by the optimism, energy and perhaps a touch of innocence of a younger self coming from a small, fairly easy to manage and very efficient Supreme Court of Appeal, which has had the systems that make it run so well for many years.

“That was 20 months ago and the person who sits in front of you today is older and seasoned,” she added