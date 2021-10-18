Free State cop due in court after allegedly dragging wife with car

Citizen Reporter

A Free State police officer is due in court on Tuesday for allegedly severely assaulting his wife two months ago.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the constable arrived at the wife’s residence in Thabong after working undercover on 27 August. The couple’s children were in the constable’scar.

The wife of the constable went to talk to the police officer and put her fingers on the car window.

Ipid said in their statement that the cop then closed the window, trapping her fingers and driving off.

The wife was dragged for about 15 metres before the window was opened.

The wife sustained bruises to her forehead, her knee and lost her teeth. The police constable was promptly arrested and detained at the Virginia Police Station, Ipid confirmed.

He is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrates Court on charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Ipid also said it intends to oppose bail at the court appearance.