WATCH LIVE: Day 12 of SAHRC’s July unrest investigative hearings

Citizen Reporter

Wednesday marks the 12th day the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has hosted national investigative hearings into the July unrest which occurred KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is currently on the witness stand virtually. Her testimony will be followed by the head of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks), Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.

This afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will take the stand once again.

On Tuesday, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was questioned regarding an intelligence report regarding the unrest.

ALSO READ: Sitole responds to Cele statement that he was ‘nowhere to be seen’ during July unrest

Sitole previously told the SAHRC that police were understaffed by about 7,000 officers. Only around 5,000 public-order police officers were available to deal with the unrest, but ideally, about 12,000 were needed.

The commission began the July unrest hearings on 15 November. They are due to be completed by Friday.

Watch the live proceedings below.

The 8-to-19 July riots resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives, and cost R25 billion in damages.

The violence was ostensibly sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa