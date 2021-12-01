Courts

1 Dec 2021
11:15 am

WATCH LIVE: Day 12 of SAHRC’s July unrest investigative hearings

Citizen Reporter

The hearings are due to be completed by Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (centre) at the National Investigative Hearing into the July 2021 unrest hearing on Tuesday. Mkhwanazi will take the stand again on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter/@SAHRCommission

Wednesday marks the 12th day the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has hosted national investigative hearings into the July unrest which occurred KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is currently on the witness stand virtually. Her testimony will be followed by the head of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks), Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya. 

This afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will take the stand once again. 

On Tuesday, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was questioned regarding an intelligence report regarding the unrest. 

ALSO READ: Sitole responds to Cele statement that he was ‘nowhere to be seen’ during July unrest

Sitole previously told the SAHRC that police were understaffed by about 7,000 officers. Only around 5,000 public-order police officers were available to deal with the unrest, but ideally, about 12,000 were needed. 

The commission began the July unrest hearings on 15 November. They are due to be completed by Friday. 

Watch the live proceedings below.

The 8-to-19 July riots resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives, and cost R25 billion in damages.

The violence was ostensibly sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Cocaine worth R240 million found stashed in shipping container at Durban Harbour
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

COURTS

SAHRC July unrest: Riots planned at 'high political level'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Police didn't have capacity to deal with July unrest, Khehla Sitole tells SAHRC hearing
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Phoenix inquiry via the SAHRC is a bad joke
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


