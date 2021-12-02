Alutha Pasile sentencing: Family of Nosicelo Mtebeni not happy with 25-year jail term

Citizen Reporter

The family of Nosicelo Mtebeni is not happy with the jail sentence handed down by the High Court in East London on Thursday for her murder.

The High Court in East London sentenced Alutha Pasile to 25 years in prison for the murder of University of Fort Hare Law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Pasile also got 10 years for defeating the ends of justice. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

“Nosicelo Mtebeni has been described as reserved and quiet, but loved by her whole family including her stepmother with whom they had conversations telephonically almost every day. She was a well-rounded person who loved nature and interested in farming so she assisted her father in this regard. We also learned of the devastating trauma that has been brought by the passing of Nosicelo Mtebele, especially regarding her family. The trauma brought about by her father having to identify his daughter’s body at the time when it was in pieces. Thankfully the staff at the pathological laboratory managed to reconstruct the body and at the time she was in one piece. The only appropriate sentence in the circumstances of this case is that of a lengthy term of direct imprisonment,” said Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe during the sentencing.

But her family said they were not satisfied with the sentencing as his family would still be able to visit him behind bars. They also criticised the fact that he may only have to serve 14 years before qualifying for parole and being released back into society.

Pasile murdered Mtebeni “in a moment impulse” after ‘discovering’ love messages on her phone. Pasile had initially accused Mtebeni of changing her phone password, only to realise he had been typing it in incorrectly.

When he finally got access, he saw the love messages that sparked a jealous rage that led to her murder.

The court later heard the messages had actually been sent by Pasile in 2019.

The 25-year-old man last week pleaded guilty to her murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mtebeni’s body parts were found in a suitcase in East London, Eastern Cape, in August this year.

The 23-year-old’s upper body was found stuffed inside a luggage bag on the corner of Fitzpatrick Street and Fleet Street in the Quigney area.

The victim’s head and hands were found in Pasile’s possession inside a room in a 10-room commune house.

Pasile and Mtebeni shared the house with other tenants.

During previous court proceedings, the state said it sought an increased prison sentence for Pasile.

“The minimum sentence for murder is 15 years imprisonment. However, I have notified the court and the defence that in the events of a conviction, the state will request an increased sentence,” advocate Nickie Turner, for the state, said.