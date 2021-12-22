Eskom contractor Michael Lomas’ extradition trial adjourned due to medical reasons

Citizen Reporter

The Westminster Magistrate’s Court based in London, United Kingdom (UK), has adjourned the extradition trial of Michael Harry Lomas, a UK citizen and former Eskom contractor to 3-5 May 2022 due to a new medical reason.

The court adjourned early as Lomas’ legal team brought a submission before the court that the medical condition has a bearing on his mental health.

Lomas was arrested on 15 April 2021 in London and granted a bail of £100000 (R 1.7million in April 2021) and he further submitted an additional surety of £250000 (about R4.3 million in April 2021).

Kusile project

Lomas is the former board chairperson of Tubular Construction, a company that was contracted to Eskom’s Kusile project in Mpumalanga, and accused of paying millions in bribes.

His co-accused are former Eskom executives Abram Masango and France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade. They were arrested in December 2019.

The were also served with an R1.4 billion assets restraint order on 4 May, after the ID applied to the High Court.

Their assets are now under the supervision of a curator appointed by the court.

Their charge sheets include fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratuities and receiving unauthorised gratuities in connection with the multibillion-rand Kusile power plant.

Lomas has been indicted along with four other accused in South Africa who are expected back in the criminal matter at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on 30 March 2022.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa