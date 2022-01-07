Activists suiting up for another interdict, as west coast seismic survey brews

Nica Richards

As South Africa waves goodbye to the Amazon Warrior vessel, the ship which briefly carried out Shell’s 3D seismic survey along South Africa’s east coast, another survey is due to start in the Western Cape.

According to a petition shared by Vuma Earth, the survey, to be conducted by Australia-based Searcher Seismic from 15 January, was given the go-ahead after the Petroleum Agency of South Africa granted a Reconnaissance Permit on 9 November last year.

The survey is planned to be conducted by the M/V BGP Pioneer vessel, supported by the M/V Marianne-G, and will do a “source array and one streamer cable, extending up to 12km long”, 8 metres below the ocean’s surface.

Seismic Searcher will conduct both 2D and 3D seismic surveys.

A 2D survey involves airguns moving along a straight line, whereas 3D surveys result in airgun array blasting being more spread out.

Airguns produce loud, repetitive blasts as often as every 10 seconds, at up to 250 decibels.

What a typical airgun array used in seismic surveys looks like. Photo: PGS

The fight is on

During Shell’s December 2021 3D seismic survey, a second urgent interdict, brought by the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC), Sustaining the Wild Coast and the Dwesa-Cwebe Communal Property Association, proved successful.

Civil society movement We Are South Africans (Wasa) is leading the charge in terms of an interdict being brought against Searcher Seismic.

Wasa founder Gilbert Martin explained to The Citizen the reason for their interdict is the effects the surveys will have on the marine environment, “as recorded in multiple peer-researched studies”.

“There [are] ecological and environmental consequences on multiple endangered marine animals, such as the Southern Right Whale and African Penguin, and we cannot understand how the Environmental Assessment was considered.”

Martin also said South Africans would not benefit from the surveys, “as the investors are mainly from foreign companies with local politically-connected companies being used”.

How seismic surveys affect marine life. Source: Oceana

Secondly, Martin said Wasa felt there was “something amiss” regarding the granting of the Reconnaissance Permit, “as [was] the situation with the Wild Coast and Shell where communities were not actually consulted”.

He said the only way his organisation was made aware of the latest batch of surveys was through one of Wasa’s members sending the Mariners notice.

“No one would have known any other way because there was not one single article anywhere on the global internet about this.

“…Ministers make unilateral decisions and these decisions do not involve the South African people in decision making, there is no transparent public participation process.”

Martin warned the explorations would affect the Western Cape’s tourism and fishing industries in “catastrophic” fashion.

Can all surveys, forever

Martin says Wasa’s goal is to have all seismic surveys, current, past, and future, stopped.

The organisation also wants an audit, and a public oversight committee put in place, to create a new process for public participation that is easier to understand and includes “real South Africans”.

“We have the support of many organisations in the background, locally and internationally. Our name will be on the court documents, but as our name states, ‘We are South Africans’ – we represent the people of South Africa, 15 million of them that we reach.

“We are all saying that we have had enough of this attack on our collective futures.”

What we know about the seismic survey so far

According to a document issued by SLR Consulting in July 2021, before the Reconnaissance Permit was granted, the survey hoped to cover 340 000 km2, and was said to take five months to complete.

Wasa said the survey will run from the Namibian border, past Cape Town and as far as Cape Agulhas.

SLR Consulting’s document said the survey would run from the Orange River to Port Nolloth, Kleinzee to Hondeklipbaai, Hondeklipbaai to Elands Bay, and Saldanha Bay to Cape Point.

The proposed area for the seismic surveys to take place. Image: SLR Consulting

The western extent of the permit area would be located 480km offshore along the exclusive economic zone, with the 2D survey covering an area between the Namibian border until 80km southwest of Cape Point.

The total length of the survey is 14,000km, with the survey line grid made up of 13 to 15 lines in a north-south direction, and 26 to 28 lines in an east-west direction.

There are at least 17 right holders included in the Reconnaissance Permit application area boundary.

Some of these stakeholders include Shell, PetroSA and Total Energies.

A screenshot of the Reconnaissance Permit holders. Image: SLR Consulting

The Citizen reached out to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), who said the relevant officials whom information has to be sourced from are still on leave.

DMRE media relations and content manager Ernest Mulibana committed to responses being sent next week.

Mulibana however said the matter was being attended to.