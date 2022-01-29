NPA says defence ‘failed dismally’, has ‘strong case’ against Zandile Mafe

Citizen Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a “strong case” against alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe, and believes that it is in the “interest of justice” for the suspect not to be released on bail.

Mafe’s bail application resumed at the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday after the accused returned from isolation due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The matter was postponed to Friday following a long day of arguments from the state and Mafe’s legal team – consisting of advocates, Dali Mpofu and Luvuyo Godla.

‘Danger to society’

Speaking to the media outside court, NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mafe should not be released on bail because the suspect is “a danger to society and himself”.

“We put our case in court [and] opposed the application. We made valid points [against] the opposition, where we indicated that it is not the interest of justice for [Mafe] to be released. He is a danger to society and himself… we mean how do you burn Parliament when you are still inside,” he said.

Mafe had earlier refuted that he was a flight risk.

Ntabazalila argued that Mafe’s counsel “failed dismally” to prove its case during the court proceedings.

“The defence have to show that the accused deserves to be released on bail as in terms of schedule 6, and they failed to do that. All the reasons they gave were just normal reasons. There was nothing exceptional in what they asked for,” he continued.

The NPA spokesperson also said the state has strong case against Mafe.

“The state has a strong case we don’t doubt that. We don’t know Mr Mafe, we are not in the business of chasing people we don’t know to prosecute them.

“We don’t persecute people, we prosecute them based on the evidence that we have at our disposal. The evidence points to one person and nobody else, that is Mr Zandile Christmas Mafe, at the moment,” he added.

‘State of Nonsense Address’

According to the state, Mafe demanded, in his affidavit, that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign by 8 January, that Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus, be realeased from prison on 11 February and that a R1,500 grant be provided to unemployed people after the burning of Parliament.

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo revealed to the court that Mafe told Hawks investigating officer Colonel Christiaan Theron that he started the fire so Ramaphosa would not deliver what he described as a “State of Nonsense Address” in February.

Earlier on Saturday, Mafe took to the stand, where he indicated that he will “stay at home and watch my DStv” if he is granted bail.

Only if, however, he received financial assistance from government because he is unemployed.

Mafe also revealed that he intends to sue the state for the reputational damage caused to him.

He also refuted claims that he is mentally ill.

The 49-year-old was admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day mental observation earlier this month because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia with paranoia.

He was released from the hospital two weeks ago, after Mafe’s defence applied for a review of his referral.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe found that the correct processes had not been followed.

Charges

The 49-year-old is facing six charges, including one count of terrorism, two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, and possession of explosive devices.

Mafe was arrested in connection with the Parliament blaze on 2 January that destroyed the Old and the New Assembly buildings.

He was allegedly caught with stolen property after gaining entry to the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.

According to News24, Mafe spent the entire New Year’s Day inside Parliament having entered after midnight.

The 49-year-old reportedly avoided detection by crawling, and covered his head with a jacket.

He allegedly set a pile of boxes on fire 26 hours later and then called the police from inside the National Key Point.

The Hawks have since taken over the investigation.