Lunga Simelane
2 minute read
11 Apr 2022
6:30 am
Courts

Zuma ‘chases legal shadows’

Lunga Simelane

There is no guarantee the action Zuma has taken will halt the main proceedings, says legal expert Mannie Witz.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla
With his corruption trial due to start today, former president Jacob Zuma maybe clutching at legal straws by trying to mount a private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer, the prosecutor in his case. This is because there is no guarantee the action will halt the main proceedings. Legal expert Mannie Witz said in South Africa, any person was entitled to request for a private prosecution if they were not satisfied with the decision of the National Prosecution Authority. According to Witz, one would have to acquire a nole prosecui certificate from the directors of public prosecutions and it would have...

Read more on these topics