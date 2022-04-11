Former SSA clerk sentenced to six years for stealing R170 000

Thapelo Lekabe

Former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk, Kgaogelo Bopape, has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing R170 000 from the SSA.

Bopape on Monday appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after she was convicted in February of theft.

ALSO READ: SSA denies allegations it’s sheltering members who looted R1.5bn

The 53-year-old was responsible for making funds available to members of the SSA for their operations – pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in the amount of R170 000.

On 7 April 2020, Bopape withdrew R500 000 under the false pretence that she would make the funds available to the members of the SSA operations.

After internal investigations were done, an opened packet containing R330 000 was found inside her office and after interrogation, she eventually admitted to stealing R170 000.

The matter was then reported to the police and she was arrested on 26 January 2021.

The NPA’s north Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, welcomed the sentence handed to Bopape.

“The NPA hopes that this sentence will send a strong message that such crimes of theft, corruption and fraud will not be tolerated,” Mahanjana said.

NOW READ: SSA rejects claims it favours retired, ANC-aligned spooks