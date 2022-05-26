Culpable homicide charges provisionally withdrawn against ex-North West MEC

Narissa Subramoney

The Stilfontein Regional Court has provisionally withdrawn a case against North West’s former MEC of Human Settlement, Safety, and Liaison Patrick Nono Maloyi.

The 54-year-old is facing a charge of culpable homicide after being involved in a car crash that resulted in a woman’s death in 2018.

Maloyi was allegedly travelling at high speed, on the N12 between Klerksdorp and Stilfontein, when he crashed into the other car with two occupants.

Pontsho Magadi Motsamai died at the scene. After the crash, the matter was enrolled in court but it was later provisionally withdrawn after the state applied for an inquest to be conducted, to establish the cause of Motsamai’s death.

The presiding magistrate informed the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West about the inquest findings.

The case was then re-enrolled and Maloyi was formally charged with culpable homicide

Maloyi has applied for representation to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), for his case to be struck off the roll.

Should the application be rejected, the case will be re-enrolled and a new court date will be decided.

The state says it is confident it can secure a prosecution.

