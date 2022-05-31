Cogta official and two co-accused released on bail for alleged PPE tender fraud

Kgomotso Phooko

The deputy director of disaster management under Cogta in Mpumalanga and alleged co-conspirators were released on R15,000 each by the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Deputy Director under Cogta Raymond Manzini, 45, Moses Ndlovu, 61, and Zalabantu Estate Trust were arrested on the same day for alleged PPE tender fraud.

Hawks investigation

Their arrest follows an investigation by the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious Commercial Crime on a tender which was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Raymond Manzini’s friend, Moses Ndlovu.

The tender was advertised by Cogta for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), where Ndlovu allegedly got it with the influence of the deputy director.

“After the appointment was made, Ndlovu did not have resources to supply the PPE and was financially assisted by Manzini,” read the statement.

After the items were delivered, Ndlovu invoiced the department and then repaid Manzini by depositing R6 million into the deputy director’s younger brother Chris Manzini’s account.

Investigations by the Hawks linked the four accused including Zalabantu Estate Trust which led to their arrest and appearance in court.

Case postponed

The case was postponed to 28 July 2022 and the Hawks says additional arrests are imminent.

Mpumalanga Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Zodwa Mokoena warned government employees to follow the correct procurement procedures.

“As the Hawks we shall not keep quiet when the state resources are being misused,” concluded Mokoena.

