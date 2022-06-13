Police brigadier facing R1m worth of corruption charges released on bail

Faizel Patel

A police brigadier and seven others arrested in connection with corruption have been released on R3,000 bail.

Brigadier Stephina Mahlangu and co-accused appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in connection with four irregular contracts valued at over R960,000 in the Saps National Police Commissioners Corporate Services Office.

The accused include businesspersons Kishene Chetty, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Salamina Khoza, Harry Milanzi, Abigayle Esau and Lorette Joubert.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the contracts were awarded between 2014 and 2017, for the procurement of toners, educational material, and digital recording systems.

Seboka said the group faces charges of fraud, theft, corruption and forgery.

“The group was arrested over the weekend and have been kept at the Silverton Police Station. Advocate Andrea Johnson says that the ID’s recent arrests linked to police contracts are a clear indication that no one, including any government department, will be exempt where there is proof of criminality. The consistent hard work of the joint ID/SAPS team is commended.”

The matter returns to court on 29 June 2022 for allocation in the regional court.

