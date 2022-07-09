ANC murders: Witness claims he was promised reward for implicating accused

Citizen Reporter

A witness this week claimed he had been promised a reward for implicating some of the four accused in the murders of two ANC members in 2019.

This, as the bail application of two of the four accused in the Ralph Kanyane (32) and Vaaltyn Kekana (54) murder case continued in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court this week.

Jabu Mashamaite, Samuel Mokonyane, Mswazi Chuma and Frans Monyadi have been in custody for more than 50 days for the murders of the two ANC members. It is believed the victims were killed as they wanted to expose tender fraud at the Mogalakwena Municipality. They were shot at point-blank range while seated in a vehicle.

This week, John Legodi testified that he was approached by the investigating team to implicate Mashamaite, Chuma as well as Tolly Mashamaite, the municipality’s deputy corporate manager and Jabu’s cousin who was in an unrelated matter earlier charged with 121 counts of corruption, including money laundering and conspiracy to commit corruption.

Legodi claimed that the case against the four accused had been fabricated to prevent them from attending the party’s recent Provincial Elective Conference.

Earlier, the state argued that there might be links between Legodi and Jabu Mashamaite as they both work for the municipality.

Legodi was questioned on events leading up to the murder, including the planning thereof. The state argued that rewards are often offered in high-profile investigations, to which Mokonyane, who testified, conceded.

Jabu Mashamaite, in arguing for bail, informed the court that his medical condition is worsening while in custody. His application for bail was cut short due to load-shedding.

Jabu Mashamaite and Chuma both applied for bail, stating they are businessmen who have responsibilities to support families and employees, while Mokonyane and Monyadi abandoned their bail applications. The accused re-appeared on Friday (July 8) when Mashamaite continued with his testimony.

The investigating officer, Mankweng Saps detective commander Col Mohammed Wahab, earlier testified that the state has a strong case and is ready to go to trial.

The state has opposed bail on among other reasons, possible interference with witnesses.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Review Online. Read the original article here.