NPA granted R13m restraint order against ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, co-accused

The Pretoria High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit a restraint order of over R13 million against the former Crime Intelligence boss, Richard Mdluli, and his co-accused in their corruption matter.

R13 million restraint order

Mdluli and his co-accused face charges of fraud, theft and corruption in connection with the gross abuse of the police crime intelligence slush fund.

His co-accused included former South African Police Service (Saps) supply chain manager, Heine Barnard, and former Saps Crime Intelligence chief financial officer, Solomon Lazarus.

The three of them were custodians and in control of the Crime Intelligence’s secret service account.

The account consists of funds allocated to Crime Intelligence by National Treasury for the specific purpose of preventing crime and gathering intelligence to combat crime.

According to the spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, the restraint order was granted by the high court on 1 June 2022.

It was served to the parties on Tuesday.

“The other parties in the matter are Mdluli’s former and current wives – Theresa (Lyons) and Vusiwane Mdluli, John and Heena Appalsami (of Daez Trading CC, acting as letting agent), Heine Barnard’s wife – Juanita Barnard and Solomon Lazarus’ wife – Sandra Lazarus.

“The restraint is premised on the fraud, theft, and corruption case reinstated by the state on 26 August 2020,” Seboka said in a statement on Wednesday.

Crime intelligence slush fund

The NPA alleges that Mdluli and his co-accused benefited from the crime intelligence slush fund through payment of private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use and the leasing of Mdluli’s private residence to the state in order to pay his bond, among other claims.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2008 and 2012.

The Head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit advocate, Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba, welcomed the restraint order against the accused in the matter.

“The NPA has a two-pronged strategy for prosecuting those responsible for looting state coffers, through criminal prosecution and also by taking away the proceeds of crime through asset forfeiture proceedings.

“We will not allow those who benefited from crime to hold onto the ill-gotten gains and they must feel that crime does not pay,” she said.

The criminal matter was expected to return to court on 5 November 2022.

Mdluli released on parole

Meanwhile, last month Mdluli was released on parole after serving a five-year sentence for the kidnapping and assault of his former lover Tshidi Buthelezi, her husband Oupa Ramogibe, and a friend in 1998.

Mdluli was sentenced on 29 September 2020.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

