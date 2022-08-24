Case against Babita Deokaran’s alleged killers postponed due to unpaid legal fees for defence

Thapelo Lekabe

The case against the six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to 6 October 2022.

Babita Deokaran’s murder case

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Simphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla made a brief appearance on Wednesday morning, in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

It was anticipated that the high court would set a date for the murder trial, following a pre-trial hearing in July.

But during Wednesday’s short court proceedings, the defence for the accused men requested a postponement in order to iron out some logistical issues.

These were related to the payment of legal fees for the defence and an outstanding forensic report that is required before the start of the trial.

Charges against the accused

The six accused men face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition in connection with Deokaran’s murder on 23 August 2021.

The group was arrested on 26 August 2021, in Rosettenville, Johannesburg together with a seventh suspect who was not charged, due to lack of evidence against him. All of the accused were denied bail last year.

The mastermind behind the Gauteng health official’s assassination has still not been captured.

Deokaran was a high-ranking official in the financial division of the Gauteng Department of Health and a key witness in several corruption investigations by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) related to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province.

Tuesday marked exactly a year since she was gunned down outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, shortly after returning from dropping off her daughter from school.

Deokaran was in the company of her domestic worker inside her car when she was killed in a hail of bullets, hence the charge of attempted murder.

All of the accused were remanded in custody until their next court appearance in October.

