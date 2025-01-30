Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to be charged under Terrorism Act

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will be charged with inciting terrorism that led to the deaths of over 350 people in July 2021.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in Court to support former President, Jacob Zuma at the High Court in Johannesburg, 19 January 2023. He is appearing in connection with his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is expected to be charged with inciting terrorism that led to the deaths of 354 people in July 2021.

Zuma-Sambudla is expected to make an appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Charges

The former president’s daughter would be charged in terms of Section 14 of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, according to News24.

The section reads: “Any person who threatens, attempts, conspires with any other person; or aids, abets, induces, incites, instigates, instructs or commands, counsels or procures another person, to commit an offence in terms of this chapter, is guilty of an offence.”

The charges follow a criminal case opened by Forensics for Justice’s Paul O’Sullivan in the wake of the July 2021 riots.

O’Sullivan provided the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with a detailed forensic report documenting every single tweet Zuma-Sambudla sent during the riots.

Protests

The Citizen contacted NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara about when Zuma-Sambudla was charged and what they were. This will be added into the article once received.

The MK Party took to X this week to announce Zuma-Sambudla’s upcoming court appearance and called on party members to show their support by attending.

The party’s eThekwini region also announced that it would lead a “peaceful picket” in support of Zuma-Sambudla when she appears in court.

‘Inciting violence’

Zuma-Sambudla took to X on Tuesday evening and posted, “WE SEE YOU”.

This is an expression she used during the July unrest that followed her father’s arrest in July 2021.

In a tweet at the time Zuma-Sambudla said “she has no fear and will not be intimidated.”

“My Name Is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, The g.o.a.t of politics, Jacob Zuma. His Blood runs through my veins…I have no fear! I will not be intimidated! I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out! We See You!!!”

My Name Is Dudu Zuma. I Am A Daughter Of A Great Man, The G.O.A.T Of Politics, Jacob Zuma. His Blood Runs Through My Veins…I HAVE NO FEAR! I Will Not Be Intimidated! I Have Beaten The Dogs, Now The Masters Are Coming Out! WE SEE YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/1mS7hfA39t — Hon. Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) August 13, 2022

‘July anarchy’

It is alleged the 8-to-19 July anarchy in 2021 was triggered by the arrest of Zuma, who was in contempt of a Constitutional Court order.

During the weeklong mayhem, shops and factories were closed with the total cost to the economy said to be more than R50 billion.

In July 2022, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it is concerned the former president’s children were becoming targets of the July unrest investigation.

‘Persecution’

In post on X [formally Twitter] the Zuma Foundation said the so called “persecution” was now being extended to his children.

“The foundation is concerned that the persecution of H.E Prez Zuma is now being extended to his children. How could poor people without smartphones, data and probably not even on Twitter or literate be said to have been influenced through Twitter? Madness!”

During the unrest, the former president’s daughter repeatedly posted photos of the looting and arson on Twitter, with the caption “we see you”.

This was widely seen as her encouraging the riots that crippled large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

