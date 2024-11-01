‘Lover of peace’ Free State mayor found guilty of assaulting own protectors

Matjhabeng Local Municipality's mayor assaulted and insulted his driver and protector as they sought to remove him from a fight.

The executive mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State has been found guilty of assault and crimen injura.

The African National Congress (ANC) councillor, who has been mayor since 2021, allegedly assaulted his own driver and protector when they tried to remove him from a physical altercation.

Mayor assaults driver, making derogatory remarks

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane explained the Ondendaalsrus Magistrates’ Court on Friday found Thanduxolo Khalipa guilty of one count of assault and two of crimen injuria.

It all began when tensions escalated during a public meeting and community members became rowdy. It

The mayor’s protectors intervened but Khalipsa responded by assaulting and making derogatory remarks at them.

The incident resulted in the protectors opening a case against Khalipa.

The case has been remanded to 12 December 2024 for sentencing, where the court will consider the appropriate penalties for the mayor’s actions.

“The National Prosecuting Authority emphasises the importance of accountability for public officials and the commitment to upholding the law, regardless of an individual’s position,” Senokoatsane said.

“The NPA will continue to work diligently to ensure justice is served for all citizens.”

The Citizen‘s request for comment from Khalipa has been unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

ALSO READ: Nelson Mandela Bay gets new mayor after Gary Van Niekerk resignation

Municipality says mayor a ‘lover of peace’

The Matjhabeng Local Municipality describes Kalipha on its website as having “love for people… in abundance”.

“He is also an avid reader of leadership books; obsessed with perfection, and is a good listener who pays attention to detail. He also has a phobia for failure hence it has no room in his vocabulary.

The city further described the mayor as a family man, married with two children, and a “lover of peace”.



“He also possesses the strong qualities of his namesake David in the Bible. David is a strong but unassuming shepherd who became God’s choice to replace Saul as king of Israel.”

ALSO READ: Will Moya break the cycle of short-term mayors in Tshwane?