Michael Lomas’ Kusile fraud case postponed for disclosure and medical tests

Michael Lomas was extradited last week after a UK court ruled he be sent back to South Africa to face fraud charges.

Fraud accused Michael Lomas was back in court on Friday.

The 77-year-old Briton appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, sitting as the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court, where he is facing 65 counts of corruption.

The charges relate to contracts and payments made in connection with the construction of the Kusile Power Station.

Need for medical exam

Lomas was still wearing the neck brace he wore as he was wheeled into OR Tambo International’s arrivals terminal on 20 September.

“He is kept in a particular single cell that provides for his condition,” said Lomas’ lawyer, Mannie Witz, as quoted by News24.

“He is being sent for MRA scans in the coming weeks for his medical condition. Lomas says he is fine where he is detained,” Witz explained, adding that Lomas will remain in the same facility until his next date.

At an extradition hearing back in London, a doctor testified that Lomas had several health issues.

These included multilateral degenerative disc disease of the cervical spine. This causes weakness in his right arm and hand, as well as poor balance and limited mobility.

The matter has been postponed to 28 October as the state awaits the disclosure of the docket.

Seven years of waiting

It is alleged that Lomas pocketed R745 million by manipulating numerous contracts in a fraudulent deal in excess of R1.5 billion meant for the upgrade of Kusile between 2014 and 2017.

He was first ordered to return to South Africa in 2022, but his extradition was delayed as he sought to appeal the decision.

His legal troubles began after an investigation was launched in 2017 following complaints made about contracts relating to the multi-billion rand power station.

A United Kingdom (UK) court dismissed his appeal in August and authorities flew to Britain last week to facilitate his transfer.