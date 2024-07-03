Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

3 Jul 2024

06:06 pm

MK party withdraws case against IEC challenging election results

The Jacob Zuma-led political formation cited “serious election irregularities” in their court papers

MK party withdraws case against IEC challenging election results

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has withdrawn its Electoral Court case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) challenging the results of the national and provincial elections.

The MK party lodged its urgent application in the Electoral Court seeking to set aside the 2024 general election outcome and to direct President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim a new election date within 90 days.

The Jacob Zuma-led political formation cited “serious election irregularities” in their court papers filed this month.

Party withdraws application

However, Zuma’s party has now withdrawn its legal action against the IEC.

“Kindly take notice, that the applicant (MK party) hereby withdraws their application against respondents in this matter,” the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein said.

ALSO READ: ‘No 9.3 million votes missing’ – IEC asks Electoral Court to dismiss MK party’s case with costs

Last month,  the IEC heavily criticised the MK party over claims of vote rigging in the 2024 elections after filing its affidavit with the Electoral Court.

The IEC says it was “deeply concerning” that the MK party had made the “egregious” claims without “producing any credible and admissible evidence to support its allegations.”

“The applicant has misrepresented the actual election data and results – that over 9.3 million votes are unaccounted for in the declared election results – is patently false,” IEC chief electoral officer (CEO) Sy Mamabolo said in the answering affidavit.

Electoral act

Mamabolo said the MK party failed to comply with the Electoral Act in challenging the election results as the party was obliged to lodge an objection with the IEC.

He explained that such a challenge could only go to the Electoral Court for an appeal or review once the IEC communicated its decision on the objection.

“The applicant’s letter of 31 May 2024 is not an objection under section 55 that is subject to appeal under Section 55(1) of the Electoral Act. It did not comply with the prescribed requirements for an objection, as set out in Regulation 31 of the Election Regulations,” Mamabolo said.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

ALSO READ: MK party heads to Electoral Court to challenge election results

Calls to MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela went unanswered. Comment will be added once received.

Read more on these topics

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) electoral court Jacob Zuma National and provincial elections uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Dr John Steenhuisen… Did I say Dr or Mr?’- Ramaphosa throws shade at DA leader
News Jacques Freitag: Downward drug spiral of former SA world high jump champion
Local Soccer Pirates confirm Vincent Pule’s departure
Politics ‘Ramaphosa took me by surprise’: Groenewald’s call out of blue
Politics Madonsela clears up law on MPs implicated in state capture

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES