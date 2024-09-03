Former Prasa executive Daniel Mthimkhulu sentenced to 15 years in jail for bogus qualification

Courts

Faizel Patel

3 Sep 2024

Prasa's Daniel Mthimkhulu sentenced to 15 years in jail for fake qualification

Daniel Mthimkhulu (Prasa head engineer), Mosenngwa Mofi (CEO of Prasa Rail ) and Lucky Montana (Prasa Group CEO) during a media briefing on July 6, 2015 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive manager Daniel Mthimkhulu has been sentenced to15 years in prison for fraud and misrepresentation of his qualifications.

The sentence was handed down by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

Mthimkhulu was charged with nine counts of fraud for allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications to Prasa.

He claimed, among others, to have acquired a master’s degree from the University of Witwatersrand, as well as a doctorate in Engineering Management from the Technische Universitat Munchen in Germany.

This is a developing story

