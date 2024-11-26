Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana appears in court on fraud charges

Kwinana is set to answer to fraud charges related to a 2011 auditing contract while she was employed by South African Airways

Yakhe Kwinana made an appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to face fraud charges.

Kwinana was the chairperson of South African Airways’ (SAA) audit committee and her alleged offences are related to a contract she adjudicated in 2011.

It is alleged that Kwinana failed to disclose a conflict of interest between her own firm and the companies involved in the auditing contract in question, reports EWN.

Kwinana is set to apply for bail in due course.