Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

Compiled by Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

1 minute read

26 Nov 2024

12:05 pm

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana appears in court on fraud charges

Kwinana is set to answer to fraud charges related to a 2011 auditing contract while she was employed by South African Airways

Yakhe Kwinana appears in court to answer fraud charges.

Yakhe Kwinana at the State Capture hearings. Picture: File

Yakhe Kwinana made an appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to face fraud charges.

Kwinana was the chairperson of South African Airways’ (SAA) audit committee and her alleged offences are related to a contract she adjudicated in 2011.

It is alleged that Kwinana failed to disclose a conflict of interest between her own firm and the companies involved in the auditing contract in question, reports EWN.

Kwinana is set to apply for bail in due course.

  • The is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest update.

Read more on these topics

fraud National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) South African Airways (SAA)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Roughly 100 families live inside this dilapidated Johannesburg building
Rugby OPINION: Rassie Erasmus snub a clear bias from World Rugby
Courts ‘Phala Phala will never die’ – EFF and ATM take on Ramaphosa and NA over panel’s report
Local News DA slams Gauteng Premier Lesufi’s response to crime-ridden informal settlements
News R2m to eat with Jacob Zuma – A look at the MK party’s gala dinner prices

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES