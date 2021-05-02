News
News | Crime | South Africa
2 May 2021
Three suspects arrested after man beaten to death in Alexandra

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Picture: iStock

Police have arrested three suspects after a 36-year-old man was beaten to death in Alexandra on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the victim, who was accused of stealing, was attacked by a group of people.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

In a separate incident, police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot a 46-year-old man in Alexandra at around 04:30 on Thursday.

According to police, the victim was on his way to work when he was shot several times. He died on the scene.

Makhubela said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

