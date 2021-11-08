Mpumalanga business robbers on the run after shootout with police

Citizen Reporter

“More than three suspects” are currently on the run after a business robbery in Mpumalanga early on Monday morning.

Police said the suspects were in the process of robbing the Mabuza Bar Lounge in Tonga when they arrived, and a shootout ensued.

ALSO READ: Two suspects arrested, 19 rifles recovered after Westonaria house robbery

One suspect was armed with a rifle, while two others had handguns. They fired shots in the direction of police, to which officers retaliated.

When the suspects retreated after a few minutes, it was discovered that a wall on the premises was broken.

Blood stains were found in the guardhouse, where the suspects were said to have taken cover in, as well as on the gate used to escape.

Police said this indicated that one or more suspects were injured in the shootout.

Attempted murder and business burglary cases have been registered.