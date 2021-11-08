Crime

Home | News | South Africa | Crime

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
8 Nov 2021
2:50 pm

Mpumalanga business robbers on the run after shootout with police

Citizen Reporter

Blood found at the scene indicates one or more of the three suspects were injured in the shootout, police said.

Picture for illustration: iStock

“More than three suspects” are currently on the run after a business robbery in Mpumalanga early on Monday morning. 

Police said the suspects were in the process of robbing the Mabuza Bar Lounge in Tonga when they arrived, and a shootout ensued. 

ALSO READ: Two suspects arrested, 19 rifles recovered after Westonaria house robbery

One suspect was armed with a rifle, while two others had handguns. They fired shots in the direction of police, to which officers retaliated. 

When the suspects retreated after a few minutes, it was discovered that a wall on the premises was broken. 

Blood stains were found in the guardhouse, where the suspects were said to have taken cover in, as well as on the gate used to escape.

Police said this indicated that one or more suspects were injured in the shootout. 

Attempted murder and business burglary cases have been registered. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

PICS: Two alleged armed robbers 'brutally' beaten by residents in Eldorado Park
4 days ago
4 days ago

CRIME

Cops attacked in Mpumalanga while attending to car crash
6 days ago
6 days ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

IEC officials ambushed at voting station in Mpumalanga
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Outrage after SABC crew allegedly held hostage by ANC members in Mpumalanga
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

PICS: Two alleged armed robbers 'brutally' beaten by residents in Eldorado Park
4 days ago
4 days ago

CRIME

Cops attacked in Mpumalanga while attending to car crash
6 days ago
6 days ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

IEC officials ambushed at voting station in Mpumalanga
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Outrage after SABC crew allegedly held hostage by ANC members in Mpumalanga
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago