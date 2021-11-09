Crime

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
9 Nov 2021
8:24 am

Cocaine worth R200m stolen from Hawks offices in KZN

Citizen Reporter

Suspects gained entry to the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone by 'forcing open the windows'.

541kg of cocaine, with a street value of R200,000,000, was stolen from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone. Photo for illustration: iStock

Drugs stored at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) offices in Port Shepstone have been stolen by enterprising thieves who were able to gain entry through a window. 

According to a statement released by the Hawks on Tuesday morning, the robbery took place “between Friday 05 November 2021 at 16:00 and Monday 08 November 2021 at 07:00.”

ALSO READ: Men arrested after police find bundles of cash at accident scene

It appears as though the suspects gained entry to the building by “forcing open the windows”.

They then “tampered” with one of the safes in the office, and ended up stealing 541kg of cocaine, with a street value of R200,000,000. 

The office where the safes were kept was also ransacked. 

National Hawks head Lieutenant General Godrey Lebeya has appointed deputy national head, Lieutenant General Tebello Constance Moskili, to conduct an inquiry into the robbery. 

A case of business burglary has been registered, but so far, no arrests have been made. 

