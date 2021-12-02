One arrested after explosives found near Orania

Nica

One person has been arrested after a significant amount of ammunition and explosives were found on a plot near Orania in the Free State.

Hopetown South African Police Service (Saps) station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Riaan Jooste and his team received a tip-off about the explosives, with information leading them to the plot near the Afrikaner enclave.

After searching the premises, assisted by De Aar explosives unit members, a trip flair, 41 rounds of shotgun ammunition, 61 blank rounds and six rounds of .22 ammunition were discovered.

Picture: Saps

The 48-year-old man who was arrested has been charged with the illegal possession of ammunition and unauthorised explosives. He will be appearing in the Hopetown Magistrates Court soon.

Police have urged the public to continue providing information on any suspected criminal activities, especially during the festive season.

