Mpumalanga woman faces charges of concealment of birth

Citizen Reporter

A woman from Vosman, Witbank is facing a charge of concealment of birth – an incident which is alleged to have taken place on 5 January.

According to a media statement released by Arrive Alive, the 36-year-old woman’s court appearance at the Emalahleni Magistrate Court was scheduled for Friday, 7 January.

However, there have been no updates provided for the progress of the case yet.

Police were summoned to a scene at the Ackerville township. Upon their arrival, a man informed them that he noticed a plastic bag in a dustbin and decided to inspect it.

To his surprise, he discovered a foetus wrapped inside a shoebox which was covered by a plastic bag.

Police conducted an immediate investigation and managed to locate the suspect, who resided near the area where the foetus was dumped.

The Mpumalanga police management, under the leadership of Lietenant General Semakaleng Manamela, say they are disappointed by this case, and have urged mothers to “value the precious lives of children”.

Manamela further applauded the police team and pleaded with the community to report any illegal abortions to the authorities.

“We earnestly call on families of ladies who are pregnant and then suddenly the pregnancy disappears to report such inhumane behaviour to the relevant authorities, so that the matter could be followed up and the culprits thereof are put behind bars,” she said.

Compiled by Karabo Mashaba