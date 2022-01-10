Body of teenage girl found hanging from a tree in Soweto

Lethabo Malatsi

Investigations are continuing after the lifeless body of a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Mapetla, Soweto, near Pikitup last Wednesday.

The disturbing discovery was made by community members, who then reported to the police.

Matshepo Malefane was reported missing last Monday by her mother, who ended up contacted her brother to inform him of her disappearance.

The following day they went looking for her, and after four hours of searching, they found her at her boyfriend’s house.

It was then agreed upon that the boyfriend would accompany her home later that day.

13 Year old Matshepo Cleo Malefane’s body was found hanging on a tree in Mapetla Soweto Pikit-up on Friday. Investigations are yet to reveal the motive of death. Anyone with information in urged to alert the police. pic.twitter.com/1DTZRjw0qC— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) January 9, 2022

But after failing to arrive home, Malefane’s brother went back to the boyfriend’s house to look for her.

“Matshepo and her boyfriend were not there. When her mother called him [Matshepo’s boyfriend], he said that he was on his way back with Matshepo, but an hour later there was no sign of them and his phone was off,” Matshepo’s brother said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the gruesome discovery to The Citizen.

“We received a call from the community that there was a body of a young girl hanging from a tree.

“The police have opened an inquest docket for investigation,” Masondo said.

He also said that the police are awaiting the post-mortem results, which are expected to come out later on Monday.

Although suicide is suspected in Malefane’s death, Masondo was quick to quell any rumours until more is known about the circumstances leading to her death.

Young girl’s body found in Soweto

Elsewhere in Soweto, body of a young girl suspected to have been swept away during recent flash floods, was found in Dube, reports Soweto Urban.

Joel Mabaso from Bramfischerville confirmed: “We have discovered a body and are waiting for forensics to confirm the identity.

“We are at the scene not far from Dube station – and we are waiting for the forensics and the police to arrive. The missing child’s parents are also here awaiting confirmation of identity.”