Man found in possession of car theft equipment in Tshwane

Tshwane metro police arrested a man suspected of being part of a syndicate that steals and hijacks popular SUVs around the city.

Officers noticed a red Subaru driving behind a Toyota Hilux along Piering Avenue in Pretoria East. They checked the Subaru registration and found that the registration number was false.

“The vehicle was searched and officers found a variety of car breaking equipment inside. This arrest is one of the great successes, as it was discovered that the Subaru was sought for several weeks for its involvement in the theft of a Toyota Fortuner and other Toyota Hilux vehicles around Tshwane, ” said spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

The driver was arrested. An additional charge of bribery was added after he allegedly tried to offer the officers some cash, he said.

The officers suspected he was part of a syndicate that steal and hijack Toyota SUVs in the eastern and southern parts of the city.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

