SA working with US to catch SA-based Isis facilitators

The South African government says it is working with the US to catch SA-based Isis (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) ‘financial facilitators.’

Ministers of Finance Enoch Godongwana and Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, have noted steps taken by the United States, saying the SA government “remains committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and will not allow our territory to be used to fund terrorism in other countries.”

This week, the United States Treasury issued an Executive Order for four South African-based Isis facilitators Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga, and Peter Charles Mbaga.

Executive Order 13224 is a tool the US government uses to impede terrorist funding and is part of the country’s national commitment to lead the international effort to bring a halt to the evil of terrorist activity.

“The United States is working with our African partners, including South Africa, to dismantle Isis financial support networks on the continent,” said US Treasury spokesperson Ned Price.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that “Isis members and associates in South Africa are playing an increasingly central role in facilitating the transfer of funds from the top of the Isis hierarchy to branches across Africa.”

Isis facilitators based in South Africa have allegedly been linked to recruitment, robberies, kidnapping and extortion.

Both Treasury and Justice departments said that the relevant South African authorities are investigating this matter and have been engaging with the relevant US authorities on the OFAC designation.

But it declined to provide further details on the investigations.

“As a member of the Financial Action Task Force, South Africa is committed to enforcing the highest standards to counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and fully supports the criminal justice authorities in preventing and investigating any transgression of the laws of South Africa, and will ensure full adherence to international commitments,” both departments said in a joint statement.

