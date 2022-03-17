Couple convicted for defrauding labour department of millions through Covid-19 relief scheme

Faizel Patel

A couple have been convicted on Covid-19 related fraud worth millions of rand.

Treasure Moremi (34) and her husband Moroko Moremi (37) were found guilty of fraud by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court last week.

It is understood that from May to October 2020, the couple who are Directors of Denmeng Trading (PTY) Ltd, defrauded the Labour Department of an amount of more than R10 million through the Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) application.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the couple submitted a claim of 553 employees, whereas only 22 people were employed by Denmang Trading.

Mahanjana said the Head of the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit, Advocate Marshall Mokgatle welcomed the conviction.

The matter was postponed to 17 May 2022, for sentencing proceedings.

Meanwhile, The Vryburg Magistrates’ Court has withdrawn the case against Sibongile Dude (35), after he was arrested on suspicion of smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court.

Dude was charged with malicious property damage.

The NPA Henry Mamothame said the matter was withdrawn after the state’s key witness deviated from his original statements during trial.

“The security guard who the state relied on to lead its evidence-in-chief, told the court that he did not see the accused committing the crime.”

Mamothame said this weakened the state’s case as there wasn’t sufficient evidence linking Dube to the alleged offence.

“The initial statement from this security officer who was on duty alleged he heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw the suspect running away from the scene. The accused claims he gave chase and caught Dube then called the police, who apprehended the suspect and formally charged him.”

Mamothame said the reasons for the key witness to deviate from the original statement is unknown and the matter had to be withdrawn.

ALSO READ: R160m fraud: Father, son allegedly stole millions from investment company – Report