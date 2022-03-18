WATCH: Dramatic CIT heist on N4 leaves two security guards wounded

Faizel Patel

Two people have been wounded in a dramatic cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that took place on the N4 highway in Pretoria.

Emergency officials rushed to scene just after 9pm on Thursday near the Watermeyer offramp in Pretoria East, where three vehicles, including a CIT van, were on fire.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in Die Wilgers and Val de Grace, even as far as the Moot, as pictures started circulating on social media depicting a car burning out on the highway.

The freeway was closed for some time as police and paramedics attended to the scene.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

Paramedics on the scene treated two people reported to be security guards for their injuries.

“One patient was transported to hospital in a moderate to serious condition and the other patient was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition. Law enforcement agencies continued with crimes scene investigations.”

Meanwhile, the Pietermaritzburg High Court has sentenced eight men to three life sentences and a total of 120 years in prison on Wednesday for CIT-related crimes.

According to Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, on 1 September 2017, a team of Port Shepstone-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Special Task Force and Crime Intelligence Gathering received intelligence about a group of men who were going to attack a cash van that was travelling from Kokstad to Harding.

In another crime-related incident, a shootout between six robbers and police officials on Thursday afternoon left four dead and one critically wounded.

Police were patrolling in the area when they received intelligence regarding a robbery at Studio 88 at Stone Ridge Mall, Edenvale, east of Johannesburg.

Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Girly Mbele said the suspects started firing at the police officials and a shootout ensued.

Police said stolen goods were recovered and three firearms seized.

