Elderly man killed, wife tied up in Mpumalanga farm attack

Kgomotso Phooko

A 76-year-old man was killed and his wife tied up during a farm attack on Sunday morning in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

According to police, Gustav Rappard and his wife were at their Welgelvoden farm when they heard a car hoot at the gate.

When Rappard went outside to check, the wife allegedly saw six men who said they were there to buy grass bales.

The man allegedly told the suspects he could not help them before going back to the house.

Moments later, the man told his wife he decided to assist them anyway. It is said they then strangled Rappard.

“Thereafter four armed suspects reportedly entered the house where they demanded cash from the man’s wife,” the police report read.

ALSO READ: Family stabbed to death in brutal Free State farm murder

They allegedly tied up Rappard’s wife with strings after she told the suspects they did not have cash.

The suspects then went through the house searching for money. When they could not find any, they reportedly left with two cellphones.

The woman, unaware of what happened to her husband, managed to walk to the neighbour’s farm to seek help.

Upon searching the farm, the body of Rappard was found in the barn, and police were notified about the incident.

He was certified dead at the scene.

A case of farm murder was opened and a manhunt for the suspects is underway.

“Those suspects should be hunted down and be brought to book within a short space of time.

“It is really a disgrace that suspects target defenceless victims and after robbing them, they shamefully murder them” said provincial commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

ALSO READ: Crime stats: This province has the most farm murders