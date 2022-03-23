SIU on the hunt for R62 billion lost to corruption

Narissa Subramoney

The SIU is the only anti-corruption agency in South Africa that can investigate and litigate on behalf of state institutions.

The agency has made significant recoveries through marrying quality investigations with civil litigation.

At least R1.8 billion has been recovered between April 2020-March 2021.

While the investigating unit does not identify its own matters for investigation, it works on the information provided by whistleblowers through its hotline, or directly from state institutions and direct contact with whistleblowers.

SIU by numbers

R7.1 billion = value of government contracts, administrative decisions or actions that were set aside or deemed invalid.

R2.7 billion =prevented potential losses.

R1.8 billion = actual cash or assets that have been recovered.

42 117 = number of completed investigations.

41 187 = number of referrals that have been made for executive and administrative action, that number includes blacklisting of companies.

5749 = total number of referrals made for disciplinary action against government officials.

1276 = total number of corruption and maladministration allegations received by the SIU, of which 1167 allegations were assessed.

435 = number of referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action

40 = number of civil matters in the special tribunal

15 = finalised investigation reports submitted to the presidency

5 = consecutive clean audits from the Auditor-General South Africa

10 = number of government officials’ pensions that were frozen pending finalisation of civil action.

62.1 billion = value of matters in the high court

12.8 billion = value of matters in the Special tribunal

PPE corruption

In January, the SIU’s report into PPE corruption found that government officials and suppliers treated R145 billion worth of Covid-19 relief funds, as a ‘get rich quick scheme.’

The agency’s damning findings described ‘an unrelenting attack’ on the Covid-19 relief funds with ‘scant regard for the public interest.’

The SIU’s latest investigation will look into allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Department of Health in Limpopo.

