Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini has been arrested.

Operation Dudula’s national secretary-general Zandile Dabula confirmed to PowerFM that Dlamini will be appearing at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

This after a case of breaking and entering, as well as intimidation and assault was opened at the Dobsonville Police Station on Wednesday.

The case was opened by Victor Ramerafe, who was accompanied by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

This after he allegedly raided the home of the 59-year-old Ramerafe, in search for drugs.

Arrest is not death, be strong @nhlanhla_lux_ , the masses will never forsake you, we will unashamedly give maximum support to assist you with whatever charges it is you are facing @OnsBaizaNie ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) March 24, 2022

A stand off ensued on Wednesday after members of the EFF carried spears, sticks and golf clubs, chanting Dlamini will “pay” for what he did.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said it was not true that Ramerafe sold drugs. He added the people who accused him were not from Dobsonville and that Dlamini had a “mobile renting” crowd, which pretended to be the “community” wherever he went.

“He is a coward. He is not confronting gangsters in the harbours of this country, where drugs are imported from, he is going to innocent men and women because he is a coward,” he said.

“We want him to be arrested and if the police do not make an intervention on what Operation Dudula is doing in Johannesburg – which has already started spreading to other areas – then we will encourage our people to defend themselves.”

Gauteng police could not be reached.

Additional reporting by Lunga Simelane