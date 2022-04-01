Pakistan National nabbed for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities

Kgomotso Phooko

A Pakistan national who had been on the radar of the Home Affairs Counter Corruption Branch for his involvement in suspected fraudulent activities in Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal and Western Cape has been arrested.

He is expected to appear at the Bellvile Magistrates Court.

Flee attempt

The Counter Corruption Branch received a tip-off that the suspect was planning to leave the country.

It is reported the suspect had acquired a South African ID fraudulently in Gauteng and a passport in Kwazulu-Natal.

The immigration officers had his details of the fraudulent South African passport and Pakistan airport.

“On 30 March 2022, he booked a flight to leave out of Cape Town. He then cancelled this ticket before the flight took off. On 31 March 2022, he booked another ticket to leave on the same day,” said media officer at the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) Siya Qoza.

DHA officers involved

It is reported that when he tried to check in, immigration officers blocked his attempt and immediately called Counter Corruption and the police who moved swiftly to make the arrest.

The Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has instructed the Department to speedily finalise the investigation of the Home Affairs officials who were working with the suspect so that appropriate action can be taken.

“We don’t tolerate fraud and corruption and it is clear that there are members of society who share our resolve and provide reliable tip-offs. We thank them for coming forward,” said Motsoaledi.

Motsaledi further explained that a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team is keeping a beady eye on a number of corrupt Home Affairs officials and syndicates and more arrests are imminent.

“The net is closing in on all the corrupt Home Affairs officials and their associates who are undermining the country’s laws. This failed bid to evade justice in South Africa is linked to the take down of a syndicate that was operating out of the Krugersdorp Home Affairs office last week,” said Motsoaledi

