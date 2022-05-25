Another serial killer on the prowl in Mpumalanga?

Several people from the former KwaNdebele homeland in Mpumalanga have gone missing amid fears of a serial killer operating in the area, after at least three bodies were discovered dumped on the same spot Terrified local residents believe a serial killer is prowling the areas of Dr JS Moroka and Thembisile JHani in Mpumalanga municipalities in Mpumalanga. https://lowvelder.co.za/769197/mpumalanga-high-court-sentences-serial-killer-to-five-life-terms-and-25-years/ The latest body was that of Charlotte Mabena, 20, who went missing from her Phukane village home in Dennilton, in Limpopo on 3 May. The family of the local Thejane secondary school matriculant only identified her body at the local KwaMhlanga government...

Several people from the former KwaNdebele homeland in Mpumalanga have gone missing amid fears of a serial killer operating in the area, after at least three bodies were discovered dumped on the same spot

Terrified local residents believe a serial killer is prowling the areas of Dr JS Moroka and Thembisile JHani in Mpumalanga municipalities in Mpumalanga.

The latest body was that of Charlotte Mabena, 20, who went missing from her Phukane village home in Dennilton, in Limpopo on 3 May.

The family of the local Thejane secondary school matriculant only identified her body at the local KwaMhlanga government mortuary on May 18, and she was laid to rest this past weekend.

Third body in same spot

Residents say this was the third body of a woman found in the spot and that the people appeared to have been murdered elsewhere and dumped in the area.

First it was a half-naked body of a woman found in December 2020, and the second body of a woman, also half-naked was found on that same spot in December of the following year.

“We do not feel safe here and have to look over our shoulders all the time. All the people that have been found dead near the school are not from here. So this means they were killed elsewhere and dumped in our neighbourhood,” resident Johanna Chilli said.

STRANGLED: The body of Charlotte Mabena, 20, is the third to be found near Sokapo primary in Kwaggafontein A: Facebook

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed that Mabena’s body was the third to be found near the school.

“The two half-naked bodies of women discovered in December 2021 and in 2020 respectively, were identified by their families and were buried. It should also be noted that they were also discovered on the same spot where Mabena was found,” he said.

Mohlala did not say if they were investigating a possibility of a serial killer, only that no one has been arrested in connection with the murders and that police were still investigating.

Terrified

These recent developments have left the family of Annah Ndzeni Skosana, 48, who went missing last Friday morning, very worried about her fate.

That morning the mother of three left her Tweefontein home in the former homeland for her daily commute to Gezina in Pretoria, where she works as a domestic worker, but never returned that evening as usual.

Her eldest daughter Nelly, 23, said they were praying for her mother’s safe return and has pleaded with anyone who might have information about her disappearance or whereabouts to contact the family or local police.

“We do not know whether she took the bus or not but she did not arrive at work that morning. It is very frightening considering what is happening” she said.

Also missing is Mbali Zunguza, 22, of Siyabuswa in the Dr JS Moroka Municipality, who disappeared more than three weeks ago.

“People go missing and then are later found dead, so we have every reason to believe that there is a serial killer in our area and we are scared for ourselves and our children. How many people must die before the police take this matter serious?” asked Julia Mahlangu.

Sigh of relief

The family of Nosipho Nube, 23, from Vlaaklagte in the Thembisile Hani municipality, who went missing on Monday breathed a sigh of relief when she was found unharmed on Tuesday.

In February the Mpumalanga High Court sentenced serial killer Julius Mndawe to five life terms for the murders of five young women and an additional 25 years in prison for defeating the ends of justice.

He killed his victims and buried their bodies in shallow graves at his home in Masoyi, outside Hazyview, between January 2018 and May 2019.

Dubbed ‘Masoyi Monster”, the 28-year-old- lured his victims; Tokie Tlaka, 24, Banele Khoza, 15, Noxolo Mdluli, 17, Felicia Mdlovu, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19, via Facebook.

The trial against a Zimbabwean national Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, accused of killing seven women in Limpopo, is set to start at the Polokwane High Court in January.

Dube, 36, allegedly lured his seven victims with promise of jobs, before killing them and dumping their bodies in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng, and Westenburg policing areas.

He is facing seven counts of kidnapping, rape, murder and one count of illegal immigration. siphom@citizen.co.za