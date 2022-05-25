Sipho Mabena
25 May 2022
5:09 pm
Crime

Another serial killer on the prowl in Mpumalanga?

Sipho Mabena

Residents are terrified after the bodies of three women have been found dumped on the same site in Mpumalanga.

MISSING: These past developments has left the family of Annah Ndzeni Skosana, 48, who went missing last Friday morning, very worried about her fate: SUPPLIED
Several people from the former KwaNdebele homeland in Mpumalanga have gone missing amid fears of a serial killer operating in the area, after at least three bodies were discovered dumped on the same spot Terrified local residents believe a serial killer is prowling the areas of Dr JS Moroka and Thembisile JHani in Mpumalanga municipalities in Mpumalanga. https://lowvelder.co.za/769197/mpumalanga-high-court-sentences-serial-killer-to-five-life-terms-and-25-years/ The latest body was that of Charlotte Mabena, 20, who went missing from her Phukane village home in Dennilton, in Limpopo on 3 May. The family of the local Thejane secondary school matriculant only identified her body at the local KwaMhlanga government...

