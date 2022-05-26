Bullet-riddled body of missing Verulam mayor discovered in cane field

Faizel Patel

The body of the former mayor of Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal has been discovered in a cane field opposite his home.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), 74-year-old Manna Naidoo was reported missing on Wednesday, following during a suspected farm invasion.

“An intense search was conducted by members of Reaction Unit South Africa, the South African Police, Community Organisations and civilian volunteers throughout yesterday and resumed this morning.”

“Naidoo’s body was recovered by a search team who were patrolling the cane fields. He appears to have been shot multiple times,” Rusa said.

Rusa said Naidoo’s white Toyota Hilux and several firearms were also stolen.

Meanwhile, police officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearm Unit arrested two drug dealers in Margate.

It is understood officers were conducting an early morning observation on Wednesday at an identified hotspot, when they pounced on the unsuspecting male who was found busy selling drugs on Uplands Road.

The suspect was searched and was found with 26 plastic bags of crystal meth valued at R6 500-00.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a 31-year-old suspect handcuffed for possession and dealing in drugs.

Gwala said officers than proceeded to a different location after they received about a drug dealer who was busy packaging drugs.

“A sting operation was put in place and the suspect was found at his flat busy packing drugs at his kitchen counter. He was found in possession of 126 ecstasy tablets, 216 pink/clear capsules, five pieces of rock cocaine, 30 plastic wrappings of cocaine powder, 10 clear packets of cocaine powder, full moon of rock cocaine and three large packets of cocaine powder.”

“Police also seized R600 000 counterfeit R100 notes from the suspect. The recovered drugs are valued R54 000. A 36-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs and possession of counterfeit money,” Gwala said.

Gwala said both suspects are expected to appear before the Ramsgate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

