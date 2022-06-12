Over 900 people nabbed for various crimes in Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Gauteng police have arrested at least 930 people, including suspects wanted for various crimes committed across the province.

The suspects were handcuffed during several operations that were conducted throughout the province over the weekend.

They were arrested for various crimes including possession and dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, unlicensed firearms and ammunition, illegal immigrants and illegal dealing of liquor amongst others.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said detectives also conducted a tracing of wanted suspects.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of 558 suspects who have been on the run after committing serious and violent crimes. 68 of the arrests are gender-based violence related crimes.”

Sello said the Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad teams also arrested seven suspects after being caught stealing copper in Florida.

“The members further seized three rolls of copper, one electric transformer and impounded an Isuzu vehicle which was used during the commission of crime.”

Sello said the suspects are expected to appear at different magistrates’ court from Monday.

Meanwhile, Gauteng commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the hefty sentences handed to 36-year-old Jermaine Davids and 48-year-old Ottie Shimidzu, who were found guilty of killing Heather Petersen and injuring her niece in Westbury in 2018.

The duo were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Judge Strydom, sitting at the South Gauteng High Court, sentenced Davids to 22 years direct imprisonment and Shimidzu to 17 years.

Petersen was killed in a shootout between gang members in Westbury in September 2018.

Her 10-year-old niece was shot and injured.

Mawela applauded the investigation team led by Warrant Officer Vincent Saunders and the senior state advocate Zarina Peck, who made sure that the dou faced the might of the law.

