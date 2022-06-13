Three nabbed for armed robbery and possession of explosives

Citizen Reporter

Three suspects were arrested over the weekend in Kariega, Eastern Cape, and Welkom, Free State, for armed robbery and being in possession of explosives respectively.

Armed robbery

A 24-year-old was nabbed by Uitenhage K9, with the assistance of Razor in Uys Street, Kariega on Sunday night.

This comes after five male suspects (two armed with firearms) entered a supermarket in Durban Street and pointed firearms at staff members.

“Meanwhile, private security officials and members from Uitenhage K9 arrived at the scene, saw the suspects and gave chase,” South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

According to Swart, the suspects demanded cash and took groceries, cellphones and a laptop. The arrested suspect was found in possession of stolen goods which were handed in as evidence.

He is expected to appear in the Kariega Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for armed robbery.

More arrests are expected soon, Swart concluded.

Nabbed for possession of explosives

Meanwhile, a duo aged 40 and 45 was arrested in Heilbron, Free State on Saturday by the Welkom-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, alongside K9 Unit based in Kroonstad.

Police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the team received information on 08 June about the two suspects who wanted to sell explosives.

“Police followed up the information and made arrangement with the suspect to buy the explosives. The suspects then agreed to meet with police on 11 June where they offered to sell the explosives to an amount of R50 000, 00,” Singo said a statement.

During the meeting they [the suspects] then reduced the offer to R35 000, 00. After the sale was concluded, the suspects were immediately arrested for dealing in explosives.

