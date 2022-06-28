“Valuable documents” stolen from EFF head of presidency during hijacking

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the hijacking of its Head of Presidency, Vuyani Pambo was premediated to steal “certain valuable documents” in his possession.

It is understood Pambo was hijacked on Monday evening outside his mother’s house, after three-armed men approached his vehicle and demanded money.

The red berets said the individuals, who were three well-built, masked men, operated with precision and took Pambo’s vehicle outside the household of his mother, which is in a quiet and unassuming neighbourhood.

ALSO READ: There’s no cover-up on Hillary Gardee’s murder case, say police amid ‘incompetence’ claims

“The armed men drove around with the vehicle, and fled with his personal belongings, which include his passport, identity document, organisational material and other valuables,” the EFF said.

“After completing their heist, they left the car behind. It is clear through the manner in which the operation was conducted, that it was premeditated, with the intention of intimidation and securing of certain valuable documents and information.”

The party did not specify the details of the documents that were stolen.

The EFF said it is thankful that Pambo, his child, and his mother were left unharmed.

“This incident reveals yet again that no one is immune to criminal activity in South Africa, and that the continued incompetence of this government has given criminals boldness to strike with full knowledge that there will be no consequence.”

The EFF added that the levels of criminality, especially of organised crime have reached intolerable levels, particularly abductions, hijackings and assassinations.

“The EFF calls on law enforcement agencies to increase their efforts of fighting crime and practice increased visibility. The only deterrent to violent crime is increased visibility and arrests of culprits in a swift manner,” the party said.

In April this year, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee went missing.

The body of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee was found on 3 May in a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela days after she was reported missing.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with Gardee’s murder and have already appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not gaypox’: EFF slams homophobic comments about monkeypox