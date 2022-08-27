Father accused of raping daughter tried to hide in bushes to evade arrest

Citizen Reporter

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, after being accused of repeatedly raping his 12-year-old daughter between March and July this year.

A task team from the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit approached the man’s house on Tuesday after receiving information about the alleged rapes.

Fled into bushes

However, as the officers approached, the suspect fled into the bushes near his house.

“In the house, police found the suspect’s wife with her two children and they were immediately removed to a place of safety by a social worker” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Although most of the police officers left, two detectives remained in the area hoping the suspect would return.

“The 48-year-old suspect was placed under arrest when he eventually returned,” said Ngcobo.

The man was found in possession of a revolver with two rounds of ammunition.

“Police took him to his house where a shotgun with 14 rounds of ammunition were also recovered,” added Ngcobo.

Assault and rape

During the investigation, police discovered that the man, in addition to repeatedly raping his daughter, he severely assaulted his 12-year-old son and their mother.

“The mother suffered constant abuse and was unable to escape the perpetrator’s brutal acts,” said Ngcobo.

The man appeared at the Inkanyezi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He is facing charges of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

He will appear again on 31 August 2022 for a formal bail application.

