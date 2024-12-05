Foreigners arrested for cable theft, two electrocuted in Eldorado Park

City Power said the Mozambican nationals were caught in a joint-intelligence driven operation.

Six foreign nationals were arrested for theft, tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen items at the old Eldorado Park substation.

City Power said the Mozambican nationals were caught on Monday in a joint-intelligence driven operation between law enforcement agencies and regional utility’s security risk management.

Watch individuals who were injured attempting to tamper with essential infrastructure

Six foreign nationals were arrested for theft, tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen items at the old Eldorado Park substation. Two were electrocuted. Pics: City Power #CityPower #EldoradoPark #CableTheft @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/rQFhkxY4Gv — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) December 5, 2024

Arrests

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said a Toyota Corolla was spotted near the Eldorado Park substation at about 1am and police officers discovered cables belonging to City Power along with instruments used to commit the crime.

“The six suspects who were inside the vehicle were found with copper that was stripped from a transformer, oil that was drained from a transformer, cable-cutting implements, pliers and spanners.”

This comes barely a week after two suspects, aged 43 and 38, were severely injured while attempting to steal cables in Eldorado Park.

ALSO READ: Eskom suspends power interruption notice against City of Joburg and City Power

Electrocution

Mangena said the incident, which took place last month, resulted in both individuals being electrocuted while tampering with essential power infrastructure.

“According to reports, the Lenasia security team leader received a call from the local councillor, alerting them to the situation. The two male suspects, both residents of Block 7, Westgate Flats in Eldorado Park, were found by emergency services in critical condition, having sustained severe burns from electrocution.

“They were transported to Baragwanath Hospital for urgent treatment. Due to the extent of their injuries, the suspects were not arrested immediately, as doctors advised that their condition must stabilise before any further action can be taken. The suspects are currently in the hospital’s burn unit and will be moved once their condition improves,” Mangena said.

Mangena said City Power has opened a criminal case of tampering with essential infrastructure at Eldorado Park Saps.

Six foreign nationals were arrested for theft, tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen items at the old Eldorado Park substation. Two were electrocuted. Pics: City Power #CityPower #EldoradoPark #CableTheft @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/rQFhkxY4Gv — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) December 5, 2024

Cable theft

Mangena said the incident serves as a “stark reminder” of the dangerous consequences of cable theft, which not only disrupts essential services but also poses significant risks to the lives of those involved.

“City Power urges the public to report any suspicious activity around power infrastructure and to remain vigilant in the fight against illegal tampering and vandalism.”

Last week, a 53-year-old suspect from Naturena, south of Joburg, was arrested after being caught in suspicious activity by City Power security personnel in Soweto.

Mangena said the team observed the suspect loading copper cables into a Toyota Fortuner on the R82 and swiftly blocked the vehicle’s path, instructing the driver to turn off the engine.

“Upon inspection, the team discovered tools and four stolen copper cables, valued at R30,000. The items recovered included shovels, hacksaws, a bolt cutter, and a cable knife. The suspect was immediately apprehended and booked at Mondeor Saps.”

Mangena said City Power remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its infrastructure.

ALSO READ: City Power removes 60 000kg of illegal cables from informal settlement in Kanana [VIDEO]